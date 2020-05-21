|
Violet Dietch
Urbandale - Violet Lillian Dietch was born September 1, 1923, in rural Tama County, Iowa where she attended school. She experienced the love of a large family which included grandparents and great-grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She had many memorable times growing up on a farm, and the big family reunions every summer. Violet passed away on May 19, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.
She married William Dietch on December 8, 1946, and to this union six children were born. She was a member of Douglas Ave. Presbyterian Church. Was a choir member for many years, a deacon, and was active in other areas of the church.
Her husband was a career Navy man, he spent a lot of years traveling. She managed all of the logistics so her husband could serve his country. When able, she would travel with him but found it challenging to plan Christmas in a motel room with three small children. She bowled in a league for several years and took computer lessons at 84. She liked to stay fit and also liked line dancing and walking. She was a stay-at-home mom raising six children and providing every opportunity for her special needs son. She liked traveling, cruises, and bus trips. She was incredibly proud of her eight grandchildren, one great- granddaughter and two great-grandsons.
Violet was an active person, she enjoyed her large flower gardens, golfing with her husband, and playing lots of Bridge. At 88, she painted her garage.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William; son, Daniel; daughter, Joann; sisters, Maxine and Arlene; brother, Raynard; and her parents, Clarence and Mable Boege.
She is survived by her children, Bill Dietch, Patricia (Daryl) Hertema, David (Jacque), Michael; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Stacy (Victor), Heather, Jon (Melissa), Ryan (Lisa), Kari, Daniel, and Jeremy; three great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Jax, and Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Link Associates.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020