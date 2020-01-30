|
|
Violet "Vi" Hensley
Des Moines - Violet Hensley, 93, passed away January 28, 2020, at the Madrid Home. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 25, 1926, the daughter of Hardy and Florence Peterson.
Vi enjoyed the outdoors, going on fishing trips with family, playing cards, baking, and cooking. She also had a soft spot in her heart for animals. Above all else, she treasured time spent with her family and loved ones.
Vi is survived by her children, Gary Hensley (Joanie Hall), Carol Hanson, Steve (Lauren) Hensley, and Sharon (Paul) Bunge; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, as well as other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Walter Kollmorgen in 1947; second husband, Dwight Hensley in 2009; son-in-law, Jon Hanson, and her sister, Evelyn Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 4003 2nd Avenue in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior to service time from 12-1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Violet.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020