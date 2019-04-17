Services
Ankeny - Violet L. Seehorn, 93, of Ankeny passed away April 14, 2019.

A visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:30p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the First Church of Christ in Ankeny. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19th, also at the church.

Violet retired from the Ankeny School system where she had worked as a librarian at Northwest Elementary School for many years.

She is survived by her children, Dennis, of Ankeny, Steven (Linda) of Topeka, KS, and Cathy (Danny) Duvall of Florissant, MO; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, and a son, James Seehorn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Church of Christ in Ankeny, or Taylor House Hospice.

Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019
