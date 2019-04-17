|
Violet L. Seehorn
Ankeny - Violet L. Seehorn, 93, of Ankeny passed away April 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:30p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the First Church of Christ in Ankeny. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19th, also at the church.
Violet retired from the Ankeny School system where she had worked as a librarian at Northwest Elementary School for many years.
She is survived by her children, Dennis, of Ankeny, Steven (Linda) of Topeka, KS, and Cathy (Danny) Duvall of Florissant, MO; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, and a son, James Seehorn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Church of Christ in Ankeny, or Taylor House Hospice.
Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019