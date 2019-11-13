|
|
Violet McVey Long
July 11, 1928 - November 1, 2019
A Celebration of Life service was held on Sunday, November 3rd for Violet McVey Long.
Violet is survived by her brother, Walter Lundy of Chariton, IA, sons, Randall McVey (Cynthia) of Des Moines, IA and Dan McVey (Anne) of Lutz, FL. Her six grandchildren include Brian McVey, Robert McVey, Stephen McVey, Deborah Garner, Douglas McVey and Amanda Tyler, ten great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank The Good Samaritan Society Nursing Facility staff in Indianola, IA and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care provided to Violet.
Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cassville, MO at a future date.
Please see the full obituary at http://iowafuneralplanning.com/obituary/violet-june-long/
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019