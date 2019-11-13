Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet McVey Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet McVey Long Obituary
Violet McVey Long

July 11, 1928 - November 1, 2019

A Celebration of Life service was held on Sunday, November 3rd for Violet McVey Long.

Violet is survived by her brother, Walter Lundy of Chariton, IA, sons, Randall McVey (Cynthia) of Des Moines, IA and Dan McVey (Anne) of Lutz, FL. Her six grandchildren include Brian McVey, Robert McVey, Stephen McVey, Deborah Garner, Douglas McVey and Amanda Tyler, ten great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank The Good Samaritan Society Nursing Facility staff in Indianola, IA and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care provided to Violet.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cassville, MO at a future date.

Please see the full obituary at http://iowafuneralplanning.com/obituary/violet-june-long/
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -