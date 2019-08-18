|
|
Violet Van Horn
Granger - Violet Van Horn was born June 19, 1935, and passed away on August 9, 2019.
Violet is survived by her son, John (Paula) Van Horn; sister, Evelyn (Kenny) Hackett; brothers, David (Bev) Lehman and Ronald (Sharon) Lehman; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019