Virgie Mae Carl passed away on September 23, 2020. Graveside services were held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Glendale cemetery in section 36A. Public viewing was held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Those left to mourn her passing are her husband of 62 years, Jerry Leonard Carl; her daughter Cheryl Elaine Carl; sisters Joyce Dixon, Emerita Wright, Alice Morton, Patricia Brown, Carolyn Cropp and brothers Keith and Wayne Wright. In concern for family and friends during Covid19 no additional inside gathering will be held. Please respect the families wishes to keep with safe practices by avoiding gathering at their home and allowing them private time to grieve. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Virgie.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
OCT
1
Graveside service
Glendale cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
