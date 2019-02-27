|
Virgil E. Burks, Jr.
Pleasant Hill - Virgil Elmer Burks, Jr., 49, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home in Pleasant Hill. He is survived by his son, Travis; mother of his son, Holly Truckenmiller; mother, Diona Burks; sisters, Diona Brown, Marsanna Burks, Patty VanPilsum, Ollie Burks; Travis's best friends, Tyler and Talin Blakeman who he loved like sons; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Virgil Burks, Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, also at Hamilton's, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019