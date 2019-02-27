Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Burks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil E. Burks Jr.


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgil E. Burks Jr. Obituary
Virgil E. Burks, Jr.

Pleasant Hill - Virgil Elmer Burks, Jr., 49, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home in Pleasant Hill. He is survived by his son, Travis; mother of his son, Holly Truckenmiller; mother, Diona Burks; sisters, Diona Brown, Marsanna Burks, Patty VanPilsum, Ollie Burks; Travis's best friends, Tyler and Talin Blakeman who he loved like sons; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Virgil Burks, Sr.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, also at Hamilton's, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now