Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
the Palmyra Cemetery
Palmyra, IA
Virgil Lee Halterman

Virgil Lee Halterman Obituary
Virgil Lee Halterman

Bussey - Family graveside services for Virgil Lee Halterman, 73, of Bussey, who passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30 at the Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, IA. A Live Stream can be located on Virgil's obituary page of our website for those unable to attend.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Wray Halterman, Randy Halterman, Wilma Irene (Kevin) Valentine; four step-children; five grandchildren; siblings, Maude (Martin) Bishop; many nieces and nephews and Milton Chumbley. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Wilma Halterman and brother Gordon Halterman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the . To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 27, 2020
