Virgil Thomas Riley M.D
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Virgil Thomas Riley M.D. (Thomas), devout Christian, loving father of six, and grandfather of 13, peacefully passed away at the age of 86.
Thomas was born on February 27, 1934 in rural Ruthton, MN to Raymond and Alvina Riley. From a young age, Thomas aspired for greatness. He always strived to make a positive impact on anyone who crossed his path.
Thomas was an exceptional student and an outstanding athlete and graduated from Dell Rapids High School in South Dakota in 1952. He received a full-ride scholarship to South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. Thomas was awarded the MVP of All-North Central Conference in 1956 for basketball. He received his degree in pharmacology in 1956 from South Dakota State University. Thomas joined the United States Air Force in 1957. He spent his military career playing on the U.S. Air Force basketball team and played in the 1959 World Championship in Santiago, Chile. Thomas received his degree in pre-med from The University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD in 1963. He received his Medical Doctorate from The University of Kansas in 1965. Thomas completed his residency in Otolaryngology at SUNY Albany. Followed by a fellowship in facial plastics in Beverly Hills, CA.
Thomas moved to Waterloo, Iowa in 1979 where he set up a private ENT practice. He was an excellent head and neck surgeon. He had a passion for helping those in need and promoting a healthy and natural lifestyle. He continued to practice in Waterloo during the 1980s and early 1990s before retiring to Des Moines in the mid-1990s.
He married Barbara Bourgeois in 1967 in Miami, OK. Together they had one daughter, Kristian. Thomas married Gail Weber in Los Angeles, CA in 1972. Together they had three children, Tricia, Michael, and Elizabeth. He married Linda Roberts in Kapolei, HI in 1997. Together they had two daughters, Alaina and Anna.
Thomas had a strong faith and spent many hours of his free time studying the Bible and expanding his knowledge in Christianity. His love for sports continued on throughout his life as he enthusiastically cheered on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was happiest when he was working on his yard and improving his garden - you could call him "the Hosta Man". Thomas was a staple in his neighborhood and enjoyed a daily two mile walk with his two youngest daughters. Thomas was known for his quick wit, caring soul, contagious laugh, and his compassion for all.
Thomas truly lived life to the fullest. Despite a brief battle with colon cancer, he enjoyed life right to the very end.
Thomas is survived by 6 children; Kristian (Vincent) Menard and children: Christopher Anthony Ruiz, Benjamin Alexander Ruiz, Aidan Christian Ruiz, Harrison William Ruiz, Olivia Harrison Grace Ruiz, Irving, TX, Tricia (Vincent) Terlep and children: Lucy Abigail Terlep, Penelope Kathleen Terlep, Charlotte Elizabeth Terlep, Kensington, MD, Michael (Tatyana) Riley and children: Rachel Anne Riley, Hannah Elizabeth Riley, Dickerson, MD, Elizabeth (Roderick) O'Connell and children: Lily Elizabeth O'Connell, Kellen Roderick O'Connell, Finola Kristian O'Connell, Frederick, MD, Alaina (Kyle) Corbin, West Des Moines, IA, and Anna Riley, West Des Moines, IA; 12 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jim (Deanna) Riley, Chatfield, MN, and Ken Riley, Clermont, FL, and one sister, Vivian (Kathy) Riley, Olympia, WA.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Alvina Riley, four brothers, Robert, Allen, Ray, and Bill, one sister, Elaine, and one grandson, Harrison William Ruiz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Associates for Scriptural Knowledge - PO Box 25000, Portland, OR 97298 (https://ssl.mysecurecheckout.com/askelm/contrib/index.asp
).