Virgil W. Virden
Des Moines - Virgil William Virden, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born July 12, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rev. John and Mildred (Gillespie) Virden. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; children, Barbara (Patrick) Edwards, Patty (Danny) Jones, and Virgil Virden II; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Sharon) Virden and Herman (Norma) Virden; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John and Mildred Virden and his brother, Johnny Virden. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For the full obituary, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020