Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Virden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil W. Virden


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil W. Virden Obituary
Virgil W. Virden

Des Moines - Virgil William Virden, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born July 12, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rev. John and Mildred (Gillespie) Virden. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; children, Barbara (Patrick) Edwards, Patty (Danny) Jones, and Virgil Virden II; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Sharon) Virden and Herman (Norma) Virden; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John and Mildred Virden and his brother, Johnny Virden. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For the full obituary, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -