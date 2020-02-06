|
|
VIRGINIA BIDDLE
Milo - A mass of Christian burial for Virginia Biddle, 88, who passed away February 5, 2020 in Des Moines, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 10 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Milo. Interment will follow in Belmont Cemetery, rural Milo.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 9 at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola. A rosary will be said at 7:45 p.m. Memorials may be made in Virginia's honor to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO), or Warren County Historical Society. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020