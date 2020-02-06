Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:45 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Milo, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Biddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Biddle Obituary
VIRGINIA BIDDLE

Milo - A mass of Christian burial for Virginia Biddle, 88, who passed away February 5, 2020 in Des Moines, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 10 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Milo. Interment will follow in Belmont Cemetery, rural Milo.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 9 at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola. A rosary will be said at 7:45 p.m. Memorials may be made in Virginia's honor to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO), or Warren County Historical Society. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -