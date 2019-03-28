|
|
Virginia E. Foster
Des Moines - Virginia E. Foster, 88, passed away at her home on March 26, 2019, 12 days after losing her beloved husband Richard.
Virginia was born July 31, 1930 in Des Moines to Joseph and Charlotte Gering. She graduated from Lincoln High School. Virginia worked as a school "lunch lady" for over 25 years, serving lunch to thousands of Watrous Elementary School students. When her children were young, she was active in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. In her later years, she did volunteer work for Blood Serve and worked the election polls. Virginia was a member of Norwalk United Methodist Church. Her love was unconditional and she was a truly devoted mother and grandmother.
Virginia is survived by her children, Ken (Jenella) Foster, Mary (Mike) Kruger, Nancy (Robert) Lyst and Bill (Jennifer) Foster; brothers, Joe Jr. and Rick; sisters, Judy and Jo Ann; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Foster; and husband of 70 years, Richard.
Virginia will be laid to rest with her husband, Richard at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in loving memory of Virginia.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019