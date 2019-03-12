|
|
Virginia Havener Starmer
West Des Moines - Virginia Pauline Havener Starmer, 94, passed away March 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Methodist in Des Moines. A visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at McLaren's. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Virginia was born March 9, 1925 in Richland, IA to Grover and Pauline (Failyer) Johnson. After graduation from Richland High School, she moved to Des Moines for work. It was here at a local dance club that she met her first husband, Glenn Havener, and they were married in 1946. They lived, worked, and raised 5 children in West Des Moines until Glenn's passing in 1989. In 1991, Virginia married Carl Dean Starmer. Virginia's children are very grateful for the love, companionship, motorhome trips that Carl and his family provided to her, and for the continued love that his family showed Virginia after Carl's passing in 2016.
Virginia was a proud member of the Women's Auxiliary of VFW Post 9662, West Des Moines United Methodist Church, and Urbandale Baptist Church.
Virginia is survived by her children, Gary (Jeannie), Nick (Jeri), and Dennis (Betty); daughter-in-law, Peggy Havener; step-sons, Carroll (Kathy) Starmer, Wendall (Patty) Starmer, Russ (Becky); brother, Robert (Joan) Johnson; sister-in-law, Rosamund Johnson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn Havener and Carl Starmer; parents; son, Craig; daughter, Brenda; and brothers, Alfred and Roy Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019