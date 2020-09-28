1/1
Virginia Howsare
Virginia Howsare

Des Moines - Virginia Georgia Howsare, 104, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Des Moines. Services will be held 2 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill.

Virginia was born April 6, 1916, in Des Moines, IA, to George and Agda Maria (Danielsson) Martin. She married Basil Howsare and together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

Virginia is survived by her great niece, Marilyn (Cox) Metzger of Urbandale, IA; nephew, Richard Cox; nieces, Carol Garland, Linda Hohertz, Jolene Austin, Phyllis Gronewald, Barbara Kendig, Mavis Schrader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Howsare; father, George V Martin; mother, Agda Maria Martin; sisters, Lucille Cox, Evelyn Knox; brothers, Edward Martin, Robert Martin, George Martin; nieces, Beverly Adams, Jeanne Zirbel; nephews, Raymond Martin, Ronnie Martin.

The family will receive friends from 1- 2 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice- 7055 Vista Drive West Des Moines, IA, 50266. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
