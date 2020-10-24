Virginia "Ginger" Ireland-Schunicht



June 11, 1955 - October 20, 2020



In 2004, when Ginger was diagnosed with a rare cancer, we were given a grim prognosis and only expected to get a few more good years at most. For the next 16 years she fought like hell through countless treatments, side effects, journeys to Mayo Clinic and more recently to the John Stoddard Cancer Center and the MOHA Group, good test results, and bad test results. She lived those extra 16 years to the fullest, battling back from so many times we thought was the end. Last week, she decided to stop treatment and passed away peacefully on October 20th at the age of 65. She was ready and our family was all together.



Ginger was a lot of things:



She was SMART. She was a national merit semi-finalist, got her pilot's license in her 20s just for the hell of it, earned a double major business degree and psychology from the University of Iowa and was a voracious reader of everything from beach reads to science nonfiction and autobiographies. She also wrote for our local paper and was the ultimate proofreader of the girls' schoolwork. She worked hard as a school volunteer giving extra assistance to struggling kids and on the wedding committee at Grace United Methodist Church.



She was FUNNY and WEIRD. She had a zombie hunter license sticker on her car because it cracked her up. She hung plastic skeletons in our tree for Halloween to symbolize her daughters' ex-boyfriends. She regularly used farm sayings like "well that hurt like a goat bite."



She was WELCOMING. She had index cards for each of her daughters' friends to record any allergies, likes and dislikes. She opened our home to anyone who needed it, for a night or months at a time. She always made sure people in our lives had an invite and a seat at our Thanksgiving table. She was the epitome of Iowa Nice.



She was DIRECT. If she didn't like you, you knew it. She said what she meant and called you out if you deserved it.



She was PRACTICAL. She required her daughters to "make their case" to spend any large amount of money. She still had Tupperware from the 1980s. She supported friends and family with large amounts of food deliveries to get through tough times.



She was the ultimate MOM. Amazing dinners every night. A smothering amount of unconditional love even when her girls screwed up. Her goal was to launch her daughters into the world as ready as they could be, but to always know they had a safety net. She also loved being a Grandma.



In her honor, please do something practically loving. Make a giant lasagna for a friend in need, invite a friend who may feel isolated over for a socially distanced get together, smother your kids with love and support.



In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to go to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport or Grace United Methodist Church. Or - donate to your favorite local charity. As she would say, "you do you."



Ginger is survived by her husband of 40 years, Don, her daughters Annie Breitinger (husband Alex) and Molly Schunicht (fiancé Luke Norris), her grandsons Karl and Lewis Breitinger, her sister Linda Anderson, brother- and sister-in-law Bob Schunicht and Rita Davern, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Maude "Fern" and Clifford Ireland and her brother John Ireland. At her request, there will be no service.









