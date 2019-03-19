Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Virginia J. Enga


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia J. Enga Obituary
Virginia J. Enga

Des Moines, Iowa - Virginia Enga was born on November 26th 1930 and passed away on Monday, March 11th 2019 at the age of 88.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Konchalski and husband Bob; son, Gerald Mullahey Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis D. Enga; and sons, Michael J. Mullahey and Patrick A. Mullahey.

Virginia loved to play BINGO and go to garage sales. She worked at Collectamania until she was 83 years old. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Check Facebook Events for time and place.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019
