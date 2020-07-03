1/1
Virginia Jean (VanOrsdel) Campbell
Virginia Jean (Van Orsdel) Campbell

Virginia, best known as Ginger, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born August 10,1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Virgil and Madeline (Casart) Van Orsdel. Ginger grew up in Beaverdale, Iowa, along with her brothers Bill and Bob. She attended Holy Trinity, St. Joesph's Academy and The University of Iowa. As a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and the University of Iowa Highlanders, Ginger was named Miss State University of Iowa as a sophomore in 1957. She graduated from Iowa with a degree in Dental Hygiene and practiced that profession well into her 70's. She married Terry Campbell in1958, and as a newlywed moved west to California in 1959. Together they had three children, Debbie, Scott and Todd. She is preceded in death by her son Scott. She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Alex Palmer) and her son Todd; grandchildren, Erik Palmer (Haley), Emilie (Jordan Vanderplate), Katherine Palmer and Brittany Campbell; great grandchildren, Levi and Adeline; and her brothers Bill Van Orsdel (Wicker) and Bob Van Orsdel (Susan). Ginger loved living in California, especially the sunny skies, warm temperatures and mostly, the beach. It is there, in time, that her family will celebrate her life and the vibrant woman that she was.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
