Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church
Virginia Johnson Obituary
Virginia Johnson

Virginia Johnson passed away October 19, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Virginia, a former nurse, is survived by her children, Delores Lankford, Kemp Johnson, Jr. (Terra), Darryl Dean Johnson and Kim (Erwin) Jones. 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation at the funeral home will be held Thursday from 5-7 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
