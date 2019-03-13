|
|
Virginia Lee Vander Schel
Grinnell - Virginia Lee Vander Schel, 74, of Grinnell and formerly of Newton, died on Thursday, February 16, 2019 at her home.
A visitation with the family present will be held from 1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Community Heights Church in Newton, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Community Heights Church in Newton, Iowa. There will be a social time immediately following the service at the church.
Memorials may be designated to the Virginia Vander Schel Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.
Virginia was born on October 31, 1944 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Adonis and Mary Louise (Smothers) Tindle.
Virginia graduated from Montezuma High School. She later attended Mercy College of Nursing where she earned her RN degree and worked at many nursing facilities throughout the years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Iowa Hawkeye Bowl games. Virginia loved attending church functions. She loved to shop and loved jewelry.
Virginia is survived by her children, Jennifer (Terry) Beyer of Newton, Kent (Sheila) Vander Schel of Newton; her grandchildren, A.J. Vander Schel of Ames, Afton (Jon) Karns of Baxter, Samual Day of Newton, Mitchell Day of Altoona, Colton and Jacey Beyer of Newton, and Gage and Kamden Longacre of Newton; great grandchildren, Johnny and Jett Karns of Baxter. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wayne Tindle, and one son, Justin Vander Schel.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019