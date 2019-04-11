Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Indianola - Services for Virginia Louise Chambers, 89, who passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Stephen (Barb) Chambers, Danny (Sue) Chambers, Ronald (Peggy) Chambers; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-granchildren; sister, Lucille (Dale) Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Chambers; parents, Henry and Esther Broyles; siblings, Victor Broyles, Junior Broyles, Frances Stalter, Richard Broyles.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 12 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019
