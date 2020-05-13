|
Virginia Louise Dennett
Des Moines - Virginia Louise Dennett passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Wallace and Pearl Irwin of Columbus, Ohio. She was born during a pandemic on July 4, 1919 and died during the current pandemic, but succumbed to neither.
Virginia graduated from Akron City Hospital School of Nursing. She married Colonel V. Transue and together they raised son Terry and daughter Janice. The family moved to Des Moines in 1958. Virginia was a realtor for Casa Realty until Colonel's death in 1968. She then became an Industrial and Visiting Nurse for Diamond Laboratories and Meredith Publishing.
She was a devoted member of Wakonda Christian Church, her spiritual home. In 1980, she married fellow congregant Robert Dennett and they enjoyed 20 years together. Virginia loved to play bridge and usually won. She loved being with and helping people. Her smile was big, her laugh loud, and uniquely hers. She enjoyed her final years at Wesley Acres amongst friends and a loving caring staff, especially her two personal aides, Susan Turner and Diane Teppert.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husbands, Colonel Transue and Robert Dennett; and daughter-in-law, Denice Transue. She is survived by son, Terry Transue; daughter, Janice (Kent) Rosenberg, step-daughters, Judy (Joe) Hanrahan and Cheryl Rooney; grandchildren, Taylor Transue, Thomas (Sara Beth) Transue, Lana (Mike) Hanrahan-Ahmed, Tracie (Ryan) Peterson, Greg Hanrahan, Reid Rosenberg, Aaron Rosenberg, Steve (Shari) Rooney, Jim (Cyndi) Rooney, Scott (Desi) Rooney, and Doug (Cindy) Rooney; and many great-grandchildren.
Virginia was laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery with a private graveside service.
Memorials can be sent to Wakonda Christian Church, Wesley Acres, or spending time helping someone. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 17, 2020