Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. "Peggy" Curran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. "Peggy" Curran Obituary
Virginia M. "Peggy" Curran

Ankeny - Peggy Curran passed away December 17, 2019, at the age of 99. She was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on June 12, 1920, the daughter of Henry and LaVonne Wilmot.

Peggy is survived by her children, Dennice DiGirolamo, Theresa Ryan, Kathy (Jim) Cerfogli, and Mike (Julie) Curran; as well as her 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Curran, and grandson, Paul DiGirolamo.

The family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -