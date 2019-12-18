|
|
Virginia M. "Peggy" Curran
Ankeny - Peggy Curran passed away December 17, 2019, at the age of 99. She was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on June 12, 1920, the daughter of Henry and LaVonne Wilmot.
Peggy is survived by her children, Dennice DiGirolamo, Theresa Ryan, Kathy (Jim) Cerfogli, and Mike (Julie) Curran; as well as her 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Curran, and grandson, Paul DiGirolamo.
The family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019