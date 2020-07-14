1/1
Virginia M. Kimberling
1918 - 2020
Virginia M. Kimberling

Des Moines -

Virginia Marie (Thompson) Kimberling was born December 9, 1918 to A.C. and Maggie Thompson. She was married June 14, 1939 to Harold Kimberling and had two daughters, Linda and Nancy.

Virginia liked to travel, play golf, read, do crosswords, listen to country music, and watch the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. She retired in 1981 from Des Moines Schools to spend time with her grandson, Taylor Webb.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Harold; daughters, Linda Clark and Nancy Webb; three brothers, and three sisters.

She is survived by her grandson, Taylor Webb; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Penny Webb; and nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held on Friday at Grandview Park Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Easton Place Methodist Church.

A link will be shared on Friday July 17th about 10:30 from the Iles webpage to view the service via livestream.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
10:30 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
