Virginia Nible
Norwalk - Virginia Mae (Kochheiser) Nible, died peacefully on the morning of her 86th birthday November 6, 2019. She owned with her husband Bob, Contract Transport in Des Moines.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandi (Allen) Bergman of Dallas Center; Jeane Nible of Des Moines, and Jim (Judy) Broxmeyer) Nible of Van Meter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother Wayne (Dona) Kochheiser. She was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Everett in 2008; her husband, Bob in 2018; and a son, Wes in 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service followed by a visitation luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For her full obituary, on-line condolences, to send flowers and memorial information visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019