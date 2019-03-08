|
|
Virginia Perschau
Carroll - Visitation and Prayers will be heldSunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at
Ohde Twit Funeral Home, Carroll. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John Paul II Parish, St. Lawrence Church, Carroll
Ginny, as family and friends knew her, was born on February 24, 1924 to Samuel and Cecelia (Forziak) DeSanto in Duluth, Minnesota. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1941. She was united in marriage with Lester A. Perschau of Glencoe, Minnesota on August 28, 1943 at Altus Army Air Force Base in Oklahoma just before he was deployed as a B24 pilot flying for the 15th Air Force out of Italy.
Once Les was discharged, they purchased the Coast-to-Coast Store in Carroll and moved there with their son, David, in October 1945. They remained in Carroll to raise their four sons and build a full life. In addition to being a fulltime mother, Ginny was active as a volunteer at St. Lawrence Church and school, St. Anthony Hospital, and the Carroll Country Club.
Ginny loved to travel, and she and Les toured the country and abroad. She loved golf and bridge and was an avid reader. After her vision began to fail, she relied on her special reading machine and audio books from the Iowa Department of the Blind. She was an excellent cook, and they enjoyed hosting parties for their friends.
Ginny died suddenly and unexpectedly at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was 95 years of age.
Ginny was preceded in death by Les Perschau, her husband of 52 years (1996), son David Perschau (1986) and infant grandson Nathan; brothers James DeSanto and Jerome DeSanto; infant brother Joseph DeSanto; sister-in-law Pat DeSanto; brother-in-law Tom Hayes; and her parents.
She is survived by her sons Don (Rosemary) of Waukee, Iowa; Rob (Kay) of Kansas City, Missouri; and Sam (Bryce) of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Justin (Megan Lozano) Perschau of Belton, Missouri; Mark (Dawn) Perschau of Kansas City, Missouri; Annie Sorensen (Nathan) of Overland Park, Kansas; and Jill Sussman (Zach) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nine great grandchildren; and sisters Margaret (Peggy) Hayes of Duluth, Minnesota, and Barbara Hornick of Salisbury, North Carolina; along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 8, 2019