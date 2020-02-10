|
|
Virginia Rebecca Morrill
Des Moines - Virginia Rebecca Morrill passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on February 9, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1929 to James and Alice (Exline) Garrison in Des Moines, Iowa. She married the love of her life, Joseph Morrill on September 11, 1948. Survivors include her Children Tim (Evelyn) Morrill Oak Grove MO, Dave (Nada) Morrill Chadron NE, Connie (Bill) Krejci Lance Creek WY, Mark Morrill Lamoni IA, Roxanne (Mike) Zilk Waterloo IA, Cindy (Terry) Reed South Padre Island, TX, Fred (Wendy) Des Moines IA, Joseph II (Louann) Dexter MI, Jackie (Scott) Lemon Ankeny, IA. She was an amazing grandmother to 24 grandchildren, great grandma to 22, and great-great grandma of 3.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, parents, and her brothers James, Roger, Harry and Phillip, as well as 1 grandchild and 1 great grandchild.
After graduating from East High School, she went to work for Guaranty Title Company as a proofreader. She was also an artist and has designed clothing advertisements for Younkers Department Store. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Virginia was an amazing cook, baker and could design any kind of craft. She and Joe raised their family in the home they started over 70 years ago, as well as several of her loving grandchildren. She had numerous hobbies including playing card games of all kinds with her family and her friends, and even most recently learned how to play multiple games on an ipad at the age of 90 except she would beat the games so fast she would have to have new games installed.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Iles Grandview Funeral Home with a blessing of the Rosary to follow at 7 pm. The funeral of Catholic Mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10 am on Friday, February 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020