Virginia Richards
Ames - Virginia Hartwell Davidson Richards
Virginia Hartwell Davidson Richards, 93, died of heart failure on July 22, 2020, at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames, IA, with her daughters by her side.
Virginia was born July 18, 1927, in Rochester, NY, to Virginia Hartwell Hearding Davidson and Otto Conrad Davidson, Jr. Virginia grew up in Rochester and graduated from East High School in 1945. The family spent many summers living with her grandparents in Duluth, MN, which Virginia considered her second childhood home. Virginia attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts, graduating in 1949 with a degree in History. She pursued graduate studies at Columbia University and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, graduating with a Master of Arts in Christian Education in 1954. She was employed as the Director of Education by the Eliot Congregational Church in Newton, MA, and later as the Minister of Education at the First Presbyterian Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Virginia met her husband, Richard (Dick) Kohler Richards, at a church group for young adults that Virginia was leading in Poughkeepsie, NY. Dick and Virginia were married September 8, 1956 in Rochester, NY. Virginia then dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, and community volunteer. The couple first made their home in Wappinger Falls, NY where they lived in a pre-revolutionary-war-era stone cottage that was built along the Hudson River. In 1962 the family moved to Ames, which was Dick's home town. Virginia embraced the Ames community and resided in Ames the rest of her life.
Virginia was a devoted mother and volunteered in many roles supporting her three children as they were growing up. She took many turns as homeroom mother and volunteered at the Meeker Elementary School library. She led Sunday school classes at Northminster Presbyterian Church. She was a Camp Fire Girls group leader and a 4-H volunteer. She was loving and encouraging of her children and praised every accomplishment, large or small. She was their trusted sounding board. She was an advocate for education and encouraged academic achievement.
Virginia was involved in many community activities during her nearly 60 years in Ames. She was active in the philanthropic education organization P.E.O. for 50 years, serving as president and holding other officer and committee roles for Chapter AA. She was a third-generation member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and held many local leadership positions, including president. Virginia played an instrumental role in the large AAUW book sale which was an annual tradition in Ames, and her children have fond memories of helping with that huge endeavor. She served for a time as a Wellesley College Alumnae Admissions volunteer, and she was a local election poll worker for many years. She joined Collegiate Presbyterian Church when she moved to the Green Hills Retirement Community.
Virginia somehow found time for several hobbies. She was an accomplished seamstress and known among family and friends for her meticulous precision and skill. She enjoyed reading murder mysteries and collecting antiques. She participated in a classical music study group, and she played bridge. She followed current events and read newspapers cover to cover (often with a pen in her hand to edit the grammar). Virginia enjoyed geneology, history and travelling to historic places, and she cherished several opportunities to visit family overseas. She was kind and gracious, and she cultivated many friendships.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband. She is survived by her three children Elizabeth Richards (Joe Hardesty), Albert Richards (Roxanne), and Jane Richards; five grandchildren, William Richards, Lauren Richards, Jonathan Richards, Jay Hardesty and Jordan Berry; and three great grandchildren. Virginia is also survived by her sister, Jean Schallenberg and brother, Otto. C. Davidson, III, as well as a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the family is postponing a Memorial Service until family and friends can safely travel and gather. Virginia was buried next to her husband in a private burial on July 28, 2020 at the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Virginia supported many non-profit organizations including Raising Readers, the Ames Public Library, and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Prior to her death, Virginia established a scholarship for Green Hills employees at Iowa State University to acknowledge the professional and compassionate care she received during her years living at Green Hills. Virginia's family would like to thank the Green Hills staff for their dedication to their residents and the compassion they showed to Virginia in her declining years.
