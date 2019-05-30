|
Virginia Runnells
Harvey, IA - Virginia (Harrington) Runnells, age 96, of Harvey, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with Virginia's family present to greet friends and relatives. Burial services will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the First United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish Virginia's memory include her husband, Robert Runnells; daughter, Diana (Don) Widga of Polk, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Virginia Harrington of Sidney, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Memorials may be given in Virginia's memory to the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville and the Harvey Community Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 30, 2019