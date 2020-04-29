Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
Virginia Rush

Virginia Rush Obituary
Virginia Rush

Indianola - Virginia Rush, 93, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. A private inurnment of ashes will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA.

Virginia is survived by her husband, James Richard; daughters, Nancy Wilson, Barbara Rush, and son, James Robert Rush; nine grandchildren, Matt (Erica) Wilson, James (Shanna) Wilson, Connie (Justin) Beatty, Francie Wilson, Mike (Nicole) Wilson, Tim Wilson, Josh Wilson, Amanda Pichler (Darin Webb), Alicia Pichler, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorials in Virginia's name can be made to The Good Shepherd Fund at Wesley Life in Indianola, Iowa. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
