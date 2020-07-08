Virginia "Jean" SolemDes Moines, - Virginia "Jean" Solem 98 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 6, 2020 at Prairie Hills Care Center.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the chapel, face masks requested. Memorials may be directed to her church Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, 3820 S W 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50315.