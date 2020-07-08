1/1
Virginia "Jean" Solem
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Jean" Solem

Des Moines, - Virginia "Jean" Solem 98 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 6, 2020 at Prairie Hills Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the chapel, face masks requested. Memorials may be directed to her church Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, 3820 S W 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50315.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved