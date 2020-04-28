|
Virginia Teig Fenton
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Virginia Teig Fenton, age 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes, unrelated to COVID-19, at Primrose Retirement Community in Kokomo, IN, where she had resided for the past few years.
Virginia, known as Ginny, was born on September 7, 1932, in Story City, Iowa, to Mandus and Mary Teig. In her senior year of high school, Ginny earned a scholarship to attend Iowa Lutheran School of Nursing, and upon graduation, took a nursing position at the University Hospital in Iowa City.
While in Iowa City, Ginny met a handsome law student named Ronald Fenton, and after a whirlwind romance, they married on September 16, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Ron and Ginny moved to Des Moines, where Ron was a lawyer and later a banker, and Ginny stayed home to raise four daughters. After several decades in Des Moines, the couple moved to Marshalltown, Iowa, where Ron was a bank president, and Ginny continued to raise the girls and support Ron's career. After twenty-plus years in Marshalltown, Ginny and Ron retired to homes in Gardnerville, Nevada and Tucson, Arizona.
Ginny was a quiet person, who cherished her homes and lovingly tended and decorated them. She was a voracious reader, tearing through novels of all sorts. Ginny had an artistic sensibility, which showed in her oil painting, gardening, birdwatching, and love of shopping for beautiful things. Ginny was devoted to her family and her handful of lifelong friends.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron, her brothers Richard, Wayne, Forrest, Roger, and her sister Patricia Maier. Survivors include: sister Barbara Adams; daughters Julie Fenton (Stuart Chanen), Lynne Flater (Michael), Beth Henderson (Terry), and Janice Fenton; grandchildren Aron Fenton (Robin), Oliver and Amelia Henderson, Elliot and Emma Chanen, Sean, Bailey, and Jacquelyn Atchison, Zachary Zabaleta; great-granddaughter Aspen Fenton; in-laws Boyd Harris, Dorothy Teig, Gail Teig, and Marilyn Walz; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Ginny will be laid to rest at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa, at a private graveside service on Friday, May 1, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life at
a later date. To honor Ginny's connection to Iowa and her training as a nurse made possible by scholarship funds, the family suggests gifts to support scholarships for nursing students at Grand View University in Des Moines or Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Online condolences may be offered at www.ilesfuneralhomes. com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020