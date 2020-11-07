Virginia Van Kooten



Pella -



Virginia (Kloosterman) Van Kooten, 92, passed away Thursday at The Cottages. Virginia, wife of the late Henry R. Van Kooten, is survived by five daughters and one son: Judy Van Veldhuizen of Oskaloosa, Ken Van Kooten of Temple,TX, Sheryl Hixson of Pella, Eileen Van Kooten-Schmitt of Clive, Marcia Pearson of Pella, Verna Ver Meer of Pella; 18 grandchildren and their families; sisters: Grada De Bruin and Pauline Branderhorst and a brother, Elmer Kloosterman. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 5 pm with Funeral Services, Monday, 10:30 am at Second Christian Reformed Church, Pella.









