|
|
Virginia Wright Beach
Virginia Wright Beach, who was among Iowa's oldest residents, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Pleasant Hill. She was 104.
She was born May 9, 1916, in Des Moines to James and Evelyn Wright. Virginia graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1935 and shortly thereafter was hired by Northwestern Bell, where she worked until retiring.
May 24, 1941, she married Philip Ross Beach. December 5, 1944, they had their only child, Douglas Wright Beach.
Virginia and Philip were avid world travelers, visiting Europe, Japan, China and Hong Kong, as well as Australia and New Zealand, often for Elder Hostels or as members of the Friendship Force. Their favorite destination, however, was Britain, where they first visited to explore their roots. They made numerous friends there and returned almost every year until Philip's death in 2004. Later in life, Virginia enjoyed traveling to Sarasota, FL with her family.
Virginia was an active member of Collage Grove Presbyterian Church until it disbanded in 2014. She sang with the choir, often as a soloist, and participated in several church organizations.
She also volunteered at the Pleasant Hill Public Library until she was 99.
In her final years, her grandson Robert Beach lived with Virginia and cared for her.
In addition to Philip, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Wright.
Virginia is survived by her son, Douglas, and his wife, Lynne Carlson, of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Robert; Nancy Beach and her husband, Peter Nyboer, of San Jose, CA; and Douglas M. Beach and his wife, Shannon Toohey, of San Francisco, CA; a great-grandson, Samuel Beach-Nyboer, of San Jose; a nephew, William Wright, of Des Moines; and a niece, Sherri Wright, of Canon City, CO.
Dunn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A memorial gathering is planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Point Hospice of Des Moines, , the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020