McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Viva Hansen
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Des Moines - Viva L. (Fairchild) Hansen, 98, went to be with her Lord on March 1, 2019 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Viva is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Larry) Johnson and Pat (Ron) Brown; 5 grandchildren, Kim Hairston, Heather Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Arianne Brown, and Charity (Ryan) Kaldenberg; 10 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-great-grandchild; and many loving relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Judy Sandvig; grandson, Todd Gray; brother, Dwayne Fairchild; and sisters, Eileen Moore and Marian Hare.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation to the garden at Parkridge Specialty Care.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 4, 2019
