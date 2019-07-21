|
|
Vivian E. Sheldahl
Dallas Center - Vivian E. Sheldahl, 94, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at McLaren's Chapel (801 19th Street West Des Moines, Iowa 50265). Memorials may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue. Burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Vivian was born on February 4, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of James and Stella (Buchanan) Chase. She was united in marriage to Maurice Levi Sheldahl on June 19, 1955, in Adel, Iowa. They raised their children in Dexter and Northwood and after retirement lived in both Perry and Boone.
Vivian was an old fashioned hardworking housewife: from yardwork, working with the animals, to baking and cooking amazing meals for her family. She cherished family time with her loved ones. Maurice and Vivian enjoyed camping together around Iowa before his passing in 2007. She had a series of dachshund dogs over the years. Vivian also enjoyed puzzles and playing dominoes.
Vivian is survived by her children, Diana (Robert) Anderson, Donna (Terry) Benbow, Rita (Robert) Brim, Eloise (Brian) Prough and Larry Sheldahl; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Sheldahl, and brother-in-law, Arnold Sheldahl. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Stella; husband, Maurice; brothers, James and Arnold; sister, Eloise; son, Richard and a grandson, Ryan; daughter-in-law, Iris.
Online condolences and memories may be shared on Vivian's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019