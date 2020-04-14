|
|
Vivian May Naber
Altoona - Vivian May Naber, 86, went to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home. She was born in Decorah, Iowa to Alfred and Gertrude Tosten on May 7, 1933.
Vivian served alongside her husband as a pastor's wife at Pleasant Hill Free Church for 55 years.
Vivian is survived by her four daughters, Louise (David) Piziali, Linda (Micheal) Smothers, LaVonne (Tom) Spencer and Luann (Lyle) Granzow; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; 3 brothers, Norman (Cleo), Nathan (Neta) and David (Victoria); 3 sisters, Ruth Cornell, Lavonne (Ron) Masters and Jeanette Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; son, Gary Mark; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Free Church, 4555 Parkridge Ave, Pleasant Hill, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 -1:00 p.m., on Friday at the church. During this visitation time, we will adhere to the current guidelines for gatherings. Services will be livestreamed for those that are unable to be in attendance.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Vivian.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020