Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Free Church
4555 Parkridge Ave
Pleasant Hill,, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Free Church
4555 Parkridge Ave,
Pleasant Hill,, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Naber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian May Naber


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian May Naber Obituary
Vivian May Naber

Altoona - Vivian May Naber, 86, went to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home. She was born in Decorah, Iowa to Alfred and Gertrude Tosten on May 7, 1933.

Vivian served alongside her husband as a pastor's wife at Pleasant Hill Free Church for 55 years.

Vivian is survived by her four daughters, Louise (David) Piziali, Linda (Micheal) Smothers, LaVonne (Tom) Spencer and Luann (Lyle) Granzow; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; 3 brothers, Norman (Cleo), Nathan (Neta) and David (Victoria); 3 sisters, Ruth Cornell, Lavonne (Ron) Masters and Jeanette Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; son, Gary Mark; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Free Church, 4555 Parkridge Ave, Pleasant Hill, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 -1:00 p.m., on Friday at the church. During this visitation time, we will adhere to the current guidelines for gatherings. Services will be livestreamed for those that are unable to be in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Vivian.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -