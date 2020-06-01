Vivian McCutcheonWest Des Moines - Vivian A. McCutcheon, who was born on September 29, 1931 in Clinton, IA, passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.Vivian was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Raising four active children, she was always there to support them and anything they needed. Throughout her life Vivian enjoyed traveling, participating in sports, playing cards, bingo, and going to casinos. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.Vivian is survived by her children: Jim (Carolyn) Williams of New Virginia, IA, Mark (Kelli) Williams of Leawood, KS, Ann (Tom) Kopatich of West Des Moines, IA and Scott (Precilla) Williams of Omaha, NE; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and siblings: Tom, Nona and Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Lucille McCutcheon.Due to current circumstances, no services will be held at this time. The family is planning a remembrance gathering in the future.