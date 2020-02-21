Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Vivian T. Way

Vivian T. Way Obituary
Vivian T. Way

Des Moines - Vivian Way, 92, of Des Moines, IA passed away on February 19th, 2020. Born in Cozad, NE on August 22, 1927, she was preceded in death by parents Frank Collins and Emma Vogel and foster parents Wendell and Kathryn Phelps; husbands Walter Mendenhall and Robert Way and grandson George Getty Linton.

She is survived by her significant other Charles Evans, Des Moines, IA; her children, Candace Linton, Des Moines, IA; Ann Yates, Peru, NE; Raymond Mendenhall, Colfax, IA; Grandchildren Cynthia, Jeffrey, Daniel and Michael; Great Grandchildren Morgan, Darian, Alysia and Haley; Great Great Grandsons Carson, Lincoln and Brayden, along with other relatives and many friends.

Vivian was a long time attendee of the Norwoodville Community Center, American Legion Post #274 and Amvets Post #2. She retired from Principal Life Insurance after 28 years of service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 with a private family viewing one hour prior to mass. There is guest parking behind the church. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Memorials in Vivian's honor may be made to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
