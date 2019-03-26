|
Vivvian (Bennett) Dannen
Mankato - Vivvian (Bennett) Dannen, age 85, of Mankato, and formerly of Stuart, IA, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Alden Township Cemetery in Alden, IA.
Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Vivvian, the daughter of Jack and Lillian (Johnson) Bennett, was born on February 16, 1934 in Jewell, IA. On May 17, 1952, she married Herbert Dannen and he preceded her in death in 1962. She was previously employed by Unitrain Inc. until she retired. Vivvian was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and listening to Bluegrass.
She is survived by children, Ralph, Sharon and Kelly; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; and brothers, Jack and Gene Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; grandson, Tim Peters; and two siblings in infancy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 26, 2019