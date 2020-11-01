1/
W. David Quick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. David Quick

W. David Quick, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Village.

William David Quick was born May 31, 1926 at Moline, IL. He married Eleanore Meehan in Rock Island, IL. David was a World War II veteran, having served 21 years in the US Army. For 25 years, he was the Director of Field Operations for the Iowa Commission for the Blind in Des Moines, IA.

Survivors include his wife, Eleanore, of Sioux Falls, SD; one son, Bart (Daette) Quick of West Des Moines, IA; one daughter, Mary Beth (Anthony) Pigneri of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and one sister, Janice Church of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Perry Quick.

Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Interment will be next summer in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved