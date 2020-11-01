W. David Quick



W. David Quick, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Village.



William David Quick was born May 31, 1926 at Moline, IL. He married Eleanore Meehan in Rock Island, IL. David was a World War II veteran, having served 21 years in the US Army. For 25 years, he was the Director of Field Operations for the Iowa Commission for the Blind in Des Moines, IA.



Survivors include his wife, Eleanore, of Sioux Falls, SD; one son, Bart (Daette) Quick of West Des Moines, IA; one daughter, Mary Beth (Anthony) Pigneri of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and one sister, Janice Church of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Perry Quick.



Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Interment will be next summer in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA.









