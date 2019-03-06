|
|
W. Dean Honnold
West Des Moines - On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Wilmer Dean Honnold, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 78. Dean's years of life were distinguished by dedicated service to his family, employer, community and friends.
Dean was born on December 14, 1940 in Newton, Iowa to Wilbur Dale "Buck" Honnold and Pearl Lucille (Wheeler) Honnold. Dean attended the Monroe public schools and was a four-year, four-sport letterman for the Wildcats, graduating in 1959. Growing up, Dean was involved in farm and ag activities and raised several prize calves, including the 1957 Iowa State Fair Grand Champion Jersey cow. He also attended Iowa Boys State in 1958.
Dean first attended the University of Iowa and was a member of the freshman football team. He then went on to Parsons College in Fairfield and graduated in 1963. He was a proud member of the Parsons' Phi Sigma Epsilon chapter. Dean was a three-year starter for the nationally-ranked Parsons' football teams that went 25-3 during those years and played in the 1962 Mineral Water bowl. Dean is a member of the Parsons College Wall of Honor for his athletic and professional achievements.
The highlight of Dean's life occurred even before he graduated from college when he married his Monroe sweetheart (cheerleader and homecoming queen), Norma Rozenberg, on November 14, 1962. Dean and Norma enjoyed more than 56 cherished years together and raised two sons, Bradley and Brian.
After his Parsons graduation, Dean and Norma moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa where Dean was a teacher and football coach. In 1965, Dean started working with IMT Insurance (then Iowa Mutual Tornado) as a summer claims adjuster. Dean and Norma moved to West Des Moines in 1966 and Dean started full-time with IMT as a claims adjuster. This was the beginning of a nearly 50-year relationship with IMT. Dean progressed through the claims department ranks and ultimately achieved the positions of IMT President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. He retired as Chairman Emeritus in 2010. Dean loved IMT and its people, history and culture. He was so proud of IMT's growth and evolution over the years and he worked tirelessly with the entire IMT team to make the company a reliable, stable and ethical insurance partner for its policy holders.
To meet Dean was to have a friend for life and he was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Dean was an avid booster of West Des Moines Valley High School athletics. He attended Tiger games for over 50 years and watched both sons and two grandchildren play for Valley. His most recent passion was following granddaughter, Alex, in softball and basketball. We know that Dean found a good seat at the Well last week as Alex helped the Tigers win the 5A girls state championship.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Dale "Buck"; and mother, Pearl Lucille (Wheeler). He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Bradley (Colleen) and Brian (Holly); grandchildren, William, Grant, Walter, John Patrick, Mackenzie, Gabe and Alex; sisters, Shirley (Kenneth) Lanphier of Monroe and Sandy (Greg) Miller of Ames; nieces, Kari and Cara; and nephews, Kevin, Jason and Brett.
The Honnold family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate nurses who cared for Dean at Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
A memorial service for Dean will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Lunch and time of fellowship will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts in Dean's memory be made to: Valley High Athletics, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines, IA 50266. (501(c)(3) qualified)
A complete obituary can be viewed at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019