Wade York Sams
Stuart - Wade York Sams, 71, of Stuart, Iowa passed away July 9, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, June 12th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 13th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart Chapel with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be rendered at the committal service. Memorial donations may be made to the Wade Sams Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 246, Stuart, Iowa 50250.