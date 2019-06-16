Services
Ft Des Moines United Methodist
6205 SW 9th St
Des Moines, IA 50315
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Ft. Des Moines United Methodist Church
Walda Lou "Wally" Lewellen

Walda Lou "Wally" Lewellen Obituary
Walda Lou "Wally" Lewellen

Chandler, AZ. - Wally Lewellen, 83, of Chandler, AZ died on June 1 at home of melanoma. Wally was born in Casper, WY to Ada (Pilant) and Waldo West. The family moved to Des Moines in the early 50's where Wally graduated from Roosevelt. She then went to work at Meredith where she met her husband, Clair, "Lew", Lewellen; they married in 1956 & raised their family in Des Moines. Wally worked as a Library Aide for the Des Moines Public Schools for 17 years. After retiring, she & Lew enjoyed wintering in Florence, AZ and summering in Des Moines; they moved to Arizona in 2017. Wally enjoyed reading and spending time with her family & she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Clair Lewellen; her sons, Michael Lewellen (Terri) of Chandler, AZ, Dennis Lewellen (Jennifer) of Phoenix, AZ, and Steven Lewellen (Lisa) of Des Moines; her grandchildren, Brett Lewellen (Ashley) of Osceola, Andrew Lewellen of Chandler, AZ, Stephanee Tracy (Koby) of Des Moines, Kelsey Lewellen of Des Moines, and Marek Lewellen of Phoenix, AZ; and her great-grandchildren, Shawn and Bexlee Tracy and Keara Lewellen. Service will be at 10:30a.m., Saturday, June 29th at Ft. Des Moines United Methodist Church. The family asks that memorials be made to Ft. DSM United Methodist Church, the , or the Hospice Association of your choice.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
