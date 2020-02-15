Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
La Estrellita
2134 E. Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Waldo Bent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waldo Bent


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waldo Bent Obituary
Waldo Bent

Des Moines, Iowa - Waldo Bent, age 78, passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Peggy; children, Bill Bent, Becky Bent-Weible and Penny Bent; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and brothers, Richard and Larry Bent.

Waldo was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty and Bonnie; and son-in-law, Ken Weible.

Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at La Estrellita, 2134 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waldo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -