Waldo Bent
Des Moines, Iowa - Waldo Bent, age 78, passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Peggy; children, Bill Bent, Becky Bent-Weible and Penny Bent; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and brothers, Richard and Larry Bent.
Waldo was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty and Bonnie; and son-in-law, Ken Weible.
Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at La Estrellita, 2134 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020