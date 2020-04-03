|
|
Wallace Crawford
Windsor Heights - Wallace (Wally) F. Crawford, 74, died March 29, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. Wally served as a hospital corpsman with the Force Recon Marines in Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart.
He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in business management. Wally was active in student government and politics. After graduation, he served as an intern in the Office of Consumer Affairs, Washington D.C.
Wally and his brother, Dave, were partners in Crawford Brothers Company for seventeen years in Des Moines. He later worked at Employee Benefit Services and Aetna.
Wally was an avid reader and wordsmith, known for his humor, love of information and intellectual curiosity; the desire to share and help others. He was never afraid to defend or take a stand for what he believed to be right. Wally was memorable to all who met him.
He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Julie; daughter, Andrea, son, Iain; and brothers, Dave (Anne), Christopher (Elizabeth), and Johnathan (Wendy). Preceding him in death were his parents, David and Gloria.
We want to thank the caring nurses, staff and physicians at the VA who cared for Wally through the course of his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Puppy Jake Foundation.
To leave condolences, visit caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020