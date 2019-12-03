|
Walter A. McCleary
Bondurant - Fulfilling his wish to remain on his century farm homestead, Walter A. McCleary passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Walt was the son of Walter Ellis and Nora (Thomas) McCleary. He was born on a hot day on August 3, 1932, shortly after his mother finished preparing dinner for thrashers. He farmed nearly all his life and was an U.S. Army veteran.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy, Morris, and Abe; and his sisters, Madeline and Darlene. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Sprague) McCleary; along with his son, Mark A. (Cyndi) and their daughters, Karen and Nora; his daughter, Robin (Mike) McNichols and their daughters, Laura and Allison (Brandon) Birdsall with great-granddaughter Nova Birdsall; his son, Bret (Becky) and their daughters, Hannah McCleary and Rachel (Ryan) Owens. Walt is also survived by brother, Ward E. of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8 and a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 9 with a luncheon to follow all at the Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant Street S., Bondurant, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bondurant Community Library Foundation or Taylor House.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019