Walter E. Trembly
Indianola - Private family services for Walter Estes Trembly, 87, who passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home, will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020. Friends may join the family on our Livestream found on Walt's obituary page of the Overton Funeral Home website beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Kathy (Matt Winn) Trembly, Mike (Helen) Trembly, and Thomas Trembly; grandchildren, Jake, Max and Emma Trembly; sisters, Della Dale and Donna Ziebar; sisters-in-law, Marge Trembly, Judy Trembly and Lorene Havner; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Reva; parents, William and Elsie Trembly; brothers, Don, Bill, Bobby, and Ray Dean Trembly; sisters, Virginia Street and Linda Mendehaul.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 14 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church or Kiya Koda Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.overtonfunerals.com
