Walter Eugene Gustafson
Walter Eugene Gustafson

Des Moines - Walter Eugene was born December 24, 1928, at home, in the small coal mining community of Marquisville, Iowa, three miles north of Des Moines. He was the 5th child of John L. Gustafson and Vera Margaret Smith Gustafson. He had three brothers and three sisters, and one half brother and five half sisters.

He attended schools in Des Moines, rural Polk County, and rural Warren County, and graduated from Woodside Independent High School.

In 1948 he married Florence Cross and to that union five children were born. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard USS Epping Forest, LSD 4.

Walter worked as a Telephone Installer and Repairman 28 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and then 3 years for AT&T as a Systems Technician. He retired in 1985.

In 1986, Walter started working each summer for the Iowa State Fair as a Telephone Technician.

Walter always enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, family reunions, and participating in church and American Legion activities. He enjoyed attending reunions of the Crewmembers of the USS Epping Forest in various cities and sections of the country. His hobbies were repairing appliances and electronic equipment, flowers and vegetable gardening, and taking vacations and trips with his wife Florence and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., with visitation held one hour prior to service time. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
