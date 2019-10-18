Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Walter I. Scharlau


1948 - 2019
Walter I. Scharlau

Bella Vista, AR

formerly of Indianola, Iowa - Walter I. Scharlau, 71, passed away October 16, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walter was born April 23, 1948 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Ronald and Fern Scharlau. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Walter retired in 2008 from the US Post Office where he was a Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor for 27 years. He was an avid golfer.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Wendy; children, Brendie (Bill) Polka and Weston (Cindy) Scharlau; grandchildren, Zach, Makayla, Brenton and Madison; great-grandchildren, Kiley and Lucas; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Scharlau and his brother, Roger Scharlau.

The family will greet friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm followed by a memorial service at 2 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas in loving memory of Walter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
