Stevens Memorial Chapel
607 28th Street
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 232-5473
Walter J. Ward

Walter J. Ward

Ames - Walter J. Ward, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Northridge Village in Ames. A celebration of life will be held January 11, 2020, at Stevens Memorial Chapel in Ames, IA, please check Walter's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com for updates or to leave online condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers or a memorial, the family would ask you to do as Walt would have; reach out to someone you haven't talked to in a while, start up a conversation with a stranger, or make a new friend. That is what Walt would be doing if he was here.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
